US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Radian Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDN

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,586 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,096. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,768.10. The trade was a 68.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.