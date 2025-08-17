US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4,057.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,111,904. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $902,723.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,178.86. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $3,859,233. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SNEX opened at $91.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.50. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

