US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 72,098 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 56.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,452.96. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. CLSA set a $41.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on NuScale Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.