US Bancorp DE Buys 12,869 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 186.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $10.39 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 109.56%. The business’s revenue was up 310.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

