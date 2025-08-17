US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,237,000 after purchasing an additional 294,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,579,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,058.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 214,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 196,229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 163,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 157,047 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GVA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $111.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

