US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $16,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,061,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,363,588.86. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. The trade was a 21.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock worth $113,118,257 in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.5%

CRDO stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $128.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 432.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

