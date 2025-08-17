US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 230.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after buying an additional 89,768 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

