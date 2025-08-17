US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 266.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,298 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

IOVA opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $922.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 161.44%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

