US Bancorp DE Has $127,000 Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its stake in MINISO Group by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 9,201,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,300 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 554,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 151,364 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.16. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.85). MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

