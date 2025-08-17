US Bancorp DE Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 2.9% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,714,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,085,000 after buying an additional 190,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 111,570 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 183,936 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 172,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,211 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELP opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

