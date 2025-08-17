US Bancorp DE Has $137,000 Holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vericel were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period.

Vericel stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Vericel Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

