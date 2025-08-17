US Bancorp DE Has $156,000 Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NOV were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 382.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 87,909 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price objective on NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE NOV opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.