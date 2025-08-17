US Bancorp DE Has $163,000 Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 385.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 694,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,134,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,036,000 after purchasing an additional 487,803 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 566,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,367,000 after purchasing an additional 420,245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 9,833.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 174,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 3,818.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 161,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,575.07 and a beta of 1.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,333.33%.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.