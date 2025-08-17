US Bancorp DE Has $166,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,778 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,775,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 197,885.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,055,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,044,407 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 530.1% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 8,997,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,450 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,737,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $17.86 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In related news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,693.84. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,001 shares of company stock valued at $996,958 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

