US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Real Brokerage by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 199,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Real Brokerage by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $887.90 million, a PE ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 1.02. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $540.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. On average, analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Real Brokerage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on REAX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Real Brokerage Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

