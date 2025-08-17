US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 248.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 797.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of PHAT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $726.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.45. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.