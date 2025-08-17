US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,880,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 347,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 219,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,949.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 565.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 67,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $39.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $442.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.81%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Further Reading

