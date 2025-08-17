US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 212,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 161,026 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

CGMS opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

