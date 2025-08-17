US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,413 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 1,587.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 861,882 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,066,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,384,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,078,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -183.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -454.55%.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W raised American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

