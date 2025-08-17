US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 8,601,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,752,000 after acquiring an additional 652,537 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,832,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 801,083 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 223,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.1%

BXMT stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.12. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,685.71%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

