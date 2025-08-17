US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1396 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.