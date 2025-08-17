US Bancorp DE Sells 15,621 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.34 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

