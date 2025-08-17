US Bancorp DE Sells 197 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $1,028,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 109,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $64.17 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

