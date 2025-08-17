US Bancorp DE Sells 2,009 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,836,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 837.0%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

