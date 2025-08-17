US Bancorp DE Sells 57,720 Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,720 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NIO were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in NIO by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIO from $4.10 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

NIO opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.42. NIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 286.45% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

