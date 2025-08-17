Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,126,013 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.69% of Freshworks worth $369,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Freshworks by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $114,352.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,018.34. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,791.20. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115 over the last three months. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.