Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of Madison Square Garden worth $336,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.60.

Madison Square Garden Price Performance

NYSE:MSGS opened at $198.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.72. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

