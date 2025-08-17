Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,775,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Insperity worth $336,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Insperity by 279.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 56.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 37.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,095.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James D. Allison acquired 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,685.94. This trade represents a 6.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Jones acquired 2,204 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,083.64. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,382.27. This represents a 20.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,194 shares of company stock valued at $925,981 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSP

Insperity Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NSP stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 226.42%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.