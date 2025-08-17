Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.69% of Howard Hughes worth $324,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,621,000 after buying an additional 752,325 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,715,000 after buying an additional 269,402 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

HHH opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

