Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,017,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 465,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $364,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 53,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

