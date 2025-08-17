Vanguard Group Inc. Has $326.04 Million Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,880,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Eastern Bankshares worth $326,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently -167.74%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,571.60. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

