Vanguard Group Inc. Has $330.51 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.53% of RH worth $330,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in RH by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in RH by 26.7% during the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd raised its position in RH by 233.3% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price target on RH in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.35.

NYSE:RH opened at $234.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.90. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.66 million. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

