Vanguard Group Inc. Has $336.61 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $336,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $165,512.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 117,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,474,483.32. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 2,405 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $282,852.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,944,379.46. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,589 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,949. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.5%

ELF stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $172.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.