Vanguard Group Inc. Has $336.98 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.00% of GMS worth $336,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of GMS by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

GMS Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $109.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $110.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $6,046,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,486,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,691,966.20. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,108.50. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

