Vanguard Group Inc. Has $342.54 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,312,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Genworth Financial worth $342,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,741,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 1,375,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,496,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 922,126 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $5,141,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.61%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

