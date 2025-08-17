Vanguard Group Inc. Has $346.72 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Alarm.com worth $346,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $206,469.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,859 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,550.94. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $42,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,928. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $1,003,121. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

