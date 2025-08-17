Vanguard Group Inc. Has $352.89 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CBIZ worth $352,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rodney A. Young acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,793.30. This trade represents a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, April 25th.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.92. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

