Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,066,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.20% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $353,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

TPH stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

