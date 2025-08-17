Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,535,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $352,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 96.05%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

