Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,830,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.94% of Hecla Mining worth $349,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $7.00 price target on Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $126,047.16. Following the sale, the vice president owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,670.60. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Hecla Mining Company has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

