Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,630,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of WSFS Financial worth $343,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of WSFS opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.89. WSFS Financial Corporation has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.93 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.29%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

