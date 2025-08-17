Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,037,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $333,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $21,691,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NOG opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $706.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.