Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 134,399 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,514,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.88% of OUTFRONT Media worth $347,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 162.1% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 25.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,005,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 320.1% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 177,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 134,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 29,891 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $471,978.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,021.55. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

