Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 277,638 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,028,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.12% of First Hawaiian worth $342,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 268,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FHB. Wall Street Zen raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 2.3%

FHB opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.84. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.67 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

