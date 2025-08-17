Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 31,397 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Palomar worth $348,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Palomar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Palomar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLMR opened at $120.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $175.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.34.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,252. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Carter sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $72,676.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 361 shares in the company, valued at $55,467.65. This trade represents a 56.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,294 shares of company stock worth $3,208,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

