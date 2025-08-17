Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 35,745 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,845,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $338,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 656,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,537,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6,338.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 116,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,764.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,423.91. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.1%

BHF stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

