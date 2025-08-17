Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 54,538 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AeroVironment worth $362,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Citizens Jmp began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 price objective on AeroVironment and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.33.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVAV opened at $246.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 159.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $183.20. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $295.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

