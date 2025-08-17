Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 64,270 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,924,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $340,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3,878.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,048,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

CATY opened at $47.30 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $196.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

