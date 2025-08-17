Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 77,188 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Primoris Services worth $354,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 362,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 156.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 103.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $115.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $98.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

