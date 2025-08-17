Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 96,696 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,502,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.63% of BankUnited worth $327,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,250,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 285,092 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,525,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 127,159 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,499,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,785.88. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $152,989.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,080.33. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $323,184 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

BankUnited Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of BKU opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

